Sea-Tac Airport expecting busiest travel weekend since pandemic

SEATTLE — Seattle airports, roads and waterways are gearing up for a busy weekend ahead of the 4th of July.

Washington State Ferries is warning passengers to get ready for longer wait times. AAA said Seattle will see some of the busiest roads in the country.

The same goes for airports across the country with 2.8 million people expected to fly Friday. Officials at Sea-Tac Airport are urging passengers to give themselves enough time to get to the airport.

Sea-Tac Airport saw 30-35 minute wait times at several security checkpoints by early Friday morning.

“The airport seems very filled," said one passenger who was heading home. "I woke up early because I don’t want to miss my flight back to Phoenix. It seems like a lot more people traveling this weekend."

The busy travel rush is on top of a more than $4 billion construction project taking place over the next five years that has left the drive coming into the airport closed for periods at a time.

With schools out, busy airport travel is expected all summer.

The airport encouraged travelers to download the flySEA app to check security wait times and reserve a spot in the security line using SEA Spot Saver.