SEATAC, Wash. — The countdown is on. In one year, a standard Washington state driver's license won't get you on a domestic flight.

Starting in October 2020, a standard driver’s license or ID won’t get you onto a domestic flight or into federal facilities. That’s because those forms of identification don’t comply with REAL ID security standards.

After October 2020, you have several options to board an airplane that are federally approved. Most common are: an enhanced driver’s license, an enhanced ID card, or a passport or passport card. Find a full list of other TSA compliant forms of ID here.

The enhanced license and ID costs $78 for six years, while the standard card costs $54 for six years.

It takes two to three weeks to process enhanced licenses. You must provide proof of citizenship – bringing your old license won't be enough. You have to go into one of the selected Department of Licensing offices get the enhanced license.

RELATED: Non-binary Washington residents could soon use an 'X' on driver's licenses to identify gender

RELATED: Sea-Tac Airport's new nursing suite offers 'spa-like' features

Here is more information on what you need to bring to get your enhanced license and which DOL offices provide them.

Keep in mind an enhanced license can be used to enter Canada and get back into the U.S. by land or sea, but it cannot be used for international air travel. You could keep a standard ID and apply for a passport book instead if you plan to hop on an international flight.

If you are applying for a passport for the first time, it will cost adults (16 years old and older) $145 for a book. If you’re renewing your passport, that will cost $110. Adult passports are valid for 10 years.

Passport cards, which cost $65 for a first-time application and $30 to renew, can only be used for land border-crossings and sea ports of entry, not international air travel.

DOL put out a graphic to help you determine which ID is best for you.