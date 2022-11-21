Pre-booked parking is taken at Sea-Tac for Thanksgiving. Here are some alternatives

Those looking to park at Sea-Tac Airport for their Thanksgiving or Christmas travel may want to look for alternative options.

SEATTLE — Pre-booked parking is sold out at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for Thanksgiving and Christmas, meaning demand is high for spots. Drive-up parking may be available, according to Sea-Tac's website.

However, it is not guaranteed around Thanksgiving and Christmas- meaning those who were looking to drive to the airport may want to consider alternative means of transportation.

Sea-Tac is expecting 95% of its pre-pandemic holiday travel, and the airport is expecting long lines throughout the holiday season.

Here are some alternatives suggested by the airport to parking at Sea-Tac:

App-based rideshare

Utilizing ride-share services from companies like Uber, Lyft or Wingz will eliminate the stress of hoping a parking spot will be available in one of the Sea-Tac garages.

The airport drives are expected to be congested throughout the holiday week, so ride-share drivers might drop riders off at arrivals or departures to help avoid that traffic.

If a rider is dropped off at the arrival/baggage claim level for a departing flight, they can use the elevator or escalator to quickly go to the ticketing level.

The majority of ride-share pickups will be in the third floor of the on-site parking garage in parking rows G thru J in the orange and purple sections of the garage. Certain rides like Uber Black, Select, SUV, or XL will be picked up at a passenger-selected door outside of baggage claim.

Charters and scheduled airporters

There are a number of shuttle services available to transport people from across western Washington to the airport.

Check here for service options.

Door-to-door shuttle service

Premier Airport Shuttle offers shared and private door-to-door transportation to the airport from any destination in the greater Puget Sound area.

Visit their website for more information on rates and reservations.

Public transit

King County Metro's trip planner can be utilized for those looking for bus service to the airport.

Sound Transit also offers two bus routes that pick up and drop off passengers at the south end of the main terminal on the lower drive. ST Route 560 serves Burien, Renton and Bellevue, while ST Route 574 goes south and serves Federal Way, Tacoma, and ends in Lakewood.

The Link light rail also offers a stop at the airport, and is a 38-minute ride from downtown Seattle. Travelers can use Sound Transit's trip planner to determine the closest station and cost of the trip.

Taxis

Sea-Tac has both metered and flat-rate taxis available for pick-up and drop-off.