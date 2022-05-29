Longer ferry wait times expected for Memorial Day Weekend travelers returning home

Cars reported waiting in line for more than an hour.

SEATTLE — People can expect long wait times on Memorial Day as they begin returning to Seattle from their vacations. There's also two cancelled rides Monday at the Port Townsend and Coupeville Terminal.

At the Mukilteo Terminal, cars were backed up for more than a mile.

"No big deal, I'm happy," said Renton retiree Richard Berryman.

The Washington Department of Transportation said the PA system on one of the two ferries wasn't working. They had to take it to Kingston to get fixed, causing the backup. It was fixed and in rotation again by mid-day.

For many waiting to board, it was a minor hiccup.

"You never catch the first ferry, you always have to wait at least one especially on weekends or holiday weekends, you have to bring your patience with you," said Berryman.

It was hardest on the youngest of travelers. Parents left their cars to walk with their babies and toddlers while they waited.

"He was asleep when we first pulled up and then when he woke up that's when it became tricky because he was trying to squirm around in the car. That's why we got up," said mom Tallou Munoz.

Now imagine six kids in one car. Teryan Cruz was cut off right as they were going to board.

"It was fine until just now I feel like," Cruz said.

Normally it's a quick trip, but the Cruz family waited around an hour, about the same time it'd take to drive to Whidbey Island.

"You know I thought I was going to be able to come down here and hop on a ferry because I had a friend who did this an hour ago, but here we are," said Cruz.

The time passed as the approaching ferry inched closer and closer. Finally, they were headed on, the woes of waiting long gone as their vacation was just in reach.

The wait times are expected to be longer Monday from the islands heading into Seattle.