Kenmore Air launches only international service connecting Friday Harbor, Sidney, B.C.

SEATTLE — Kenmore Air announced earlier this week that is expanding its service from Boeing Field, Paine Filed and Friday Harbor Airport to include Victoria International Airport beginning Thursday.

The announcement comes two months after Washington State Ferries (WSF) announced the international ferry service connecting Sidney, British Columbia to Anacortes, Washington might not be restored until 2030.

Kenmore Air said in a statement that it now provides the only scheduled international transportation link between Friday Harbor and Victoria International Airport.

“We are thrilled to take another step in expanding transportation connectivity to the San Juans, offering one-stop service to 7 Alaska Airlines west coast destinations through Everett’s Paine Field and daily service to Victoria," said David Gudgel, Kenmore Air President.

WSF attributed the suspended service to a lack of vessels, specifically, Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) vessels, which have additional features and are certified to sail internationally.

The service was originally suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hasn't yet been restored due to a shortage of crew and the retirement of several other vessels.

WSF said because no vessels were built between 2000 and 2010, its fleet has diminished due to retiring vessels. The Washington State Department of Transportation does not expect the next vessel to be completed until 2027.