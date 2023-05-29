Inter-island ferry service for San Juan Islands suspended due to crew shortage

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. — Inter-island ferry service for the San Juan Islands could be suspended for the rest of Memorial Day due to a crew shortage, according to Washington State Ferries (WSF).
Unless WSF can fill an open position, the final inter-island sailing was 2:15 p.m. from Friday Harbor to Lopez Island. If the position isn't filled, the following sailings may be cancelled:
- 5:45 p.m. Friday Harbor to Orcas
- 6:45 p.m. Orcas to Shaw
- 7:00 p.m. Shaw to Lopez
- 7:30 p.m. Lopez to Shaw
- 7:50 p.m. Shaw to Orcas
- 8:05 p.m. Orcas to Friday Harbor
Any inter-island traffic trying to get to Shaw or Orcas islands from Friday Harbor will have to be re-routed through Anacortes on the 8:55 p.m. Anacortes to Shaw and Orcas sailings.
Any inter-island westbound traffic attempting to get from Lopez, Shaw or Orcas islands to Friday Harbor will need to be re-routed through Anacortes/Lopez on the 8:25 p.m. Anacortes to Lopez and Friday Harbor sailings, according to WSF.