Inter-island ferry service for San Juan Islands suspended due to crew shortage

As many as six evening sailings could be cancelled on Memorial Day.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. — Inter-island ferry service for the San Juan Islands could be suspended for the rest of Memorial Day due to a crew shortage, according to Washington State Ferries (WSF).

Unless WSF can fill an open position, the final inter-island sailing was 2:15 p.m. from Friday Harbor to Lopez Island. If the position isn't filled, the following sailings may be cancelled:

5:45 p.m. Friday Harbor to Orcas

6:45 p.m. Orcas to Shaw

7:00 p.m. Shaw to Lopez

7:30 p.m. Lopez to Shaw

7:50 p.m. Shaw to Orcas

8:05 p.m. Orcas to Friday Harbor

Any inter-island traffic trying to get to Shaw or Orcas islands from Friday Harbor will have to be re-routed through Anacortes on the 8:55 p.m. Anacortes to Shaw and Orcas sailings.