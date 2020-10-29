Hyatt Regency Seattle is a luxury getaway in the city

There's plenty of room for social distancing at the largest hotel in the Pacific Northwest. Sponsored by Hyatt Regency Seattle

SEATTLE — With 1260 guest rooms, and 103,000 square feet of function space, Hyatt Regency Seattle - the largest hotel in the Pacific Northwest - offers plenty of space for social distancing.

This place is perfectly PNW luxe. Guests looking for a luxury getaway might opt to stay in one of the Presidential Suites. Picture yourself in a plush robe, sitting in front of a view of Seattle that extends all the way across Puget Sound, sipping coffee while browsing a book you found stylishly stacked on a shelf, written by a Northwest author. It's that kind of room. One you could live in for awhile.

The hotel in downtown Seattle re-opened on October 1 with a number of measures in place to ensure the safety and well-being of both guests and employees. Hand sanitization stations and gentle social distancing reminders are located throughout the hotel. Public spaces are sanitized hourly. Contactless check-in/check out is an option, as well as no-touch room entry via the World of Hyatt App.

Masks in public places are required, naturally, and they have spares if you forget yours. These and more measures are detailed at their website. Also, keep your eye out for the hotel's unofficial new mascot -- a robot in a Seahawks mask -- keeping things spotless in the lobby.

With two massive ballrooms, the hotel is cleared to welcome business events of up to 200 guests.

Individuals looking for a staycation, an alternative workspace or a virtual learning location should also keep this spacious downtown Seattle location in mind.

Even while it was closed, the hotel showed its love for the greater Seattle community by lighting up its windows with a heart visible for miles around. You may have also seen a recent shout out to 2020 WNBA champions The Seattle Storm.