Waterfront getaway is a close-to-home escape

Dine outdoors on a dock or a deck for a fresh change of pace. Sponsored by Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle's Southport. #k5evening

RENTON, Wash. — Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle's Southport is a waterfront getaway that you don't have to travel for hours to enjoy.

It's walking distance to Renton's parks and shopping, yet those Lake Washington views will take you to another world. Saint even spotted a pair of resident bald eagles while shooting Evening recently.

Of course, social distancing and sanitizing measures are in place throughout the hotel, which won AAA’s Best Housekeeping Award for 2020.

But what truly makes this urban resort the perfect escape for right now are two restaurants on-site that both feature outdoor dining.

Water’s Table works with Northwest food growers and producers to source local ingredients for all their dishes. A sheltered deck lets diners enjoy the fresh air rain or shine, and this restaurant was awarded ‘Best Outdoor Dining’ by 425 Magazine.

Their bottomless mimosas with brunch are legendary. Saint tried a Croque Madame and a PNW riff on chicken and waffles – a tower of Fried Chicken French Toast drenched in Woodinville Whiskey maple syrup. Water's Table also features a complete lunch and dinner menu.

Want to get even closer to the lake? Dock & Drink is another outdoor spot to enjoy a meal and some scenery at Hyatt Regency Lake Washington: a perfect place to sit and watch Lake Washington’s water reflect the blue sky, or the sun setting behind the Olympic Mountains. Cozy cabanas with lounge chairs, gazebos and tents add to the resort vibe. There’s even a private dock for guests arriving by boat. This place is both kid and pet friendly, they host a Yappy Hour on Sundays, with proceeds from some drinks sold going to the Seattle Humane Society.

Fare at Dock & Drink is casual bar food: mix and match sliders and street tacos stuffed with everything from fish to chicken to carne asada to a vegan sweet potato/pepita filling are popular, delicious and a great deal. Want a brew with that view? They feature local beers from all over the PNW – Dru Bru from Snoqualmie, Silver City from Bremerton, and Georgetown from Seattle to name just a few. And of course, they also serve cocktails and zero-alcohol options as well.

This lakefront urban resort is a not-so-hidden gem that's a perfect escape for right now.