The Seattle Passport Agency is opening their doors this Saturday to anyone interested in applying for a new or renewed passport.

The agency will be open June 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and appointments are not required. Both routine and expedite applications will be accepted, but there is a $60 fee for expedited service. Credit card or exact cash is the preferred payment method.

The Seattle Passport Agency is located at 300 5th Avenue, Suite 600.

Regular business hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment only.

