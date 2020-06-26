Starting June 30, customers will be asked to disclose whether they have experienced any symptoms of COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity next Wednesday.

Starting Tuesday, the Fort Worth-based airline will ask customers during check-in to "certify they have been free of COVID-19 symptoms for the past 14 days." Customers will go through a checklist of potential symptoms that was created in partnership with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Since April, American Airlines has limited the number of passengers on flights in effort to space customers during the pandemic.

The move contrasts sharply with rivals including Delta that limit bookings to create space between passengers.

American said Friday that it will continue to notify customers of full flights and let them change flights at no cost. The airline said in a release that they will provide flexibility for tickets booked through Sept. 30.

American Airlines said they will continue to disinfect between flights, including high touchpoints such as seat buckles, tray tables, and seats. Additionally, the airline said each plane is sprayed weekly with an electrostatic spray that kills almost all viruses and bacteria within 10 minutes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.