Short hike to a cool place: Rialto Beach

This iconic northwest spot welcomes visitors again as Olympic National Park begins re-opening. #k5evening

Just past Mora campground in Olympic National Park, Rialto Beach is a bucket-list hike.

This three-mile out-and-back along the beach takes a while in the sand.

If you bring your dog - bring a leash. It's the law in the National Park, even on the beaches. And at Rialto, your leashed dog can only go the first .8 miles down the beach, as far as Ellen Creek.

Be sure to go at low tide so you can explore the iconic sea stacks.

The turn-around point for many day-hikers is a sea stack called 'Hole in the Wall'. Walking through the damp tunnel of stone that's decorated with barnacles and seaweed is immensely satisfying.