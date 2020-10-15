Haunted Forest in Vaughn is open for outdoor scares

The owners implemented extra guidelines to safeguard against COVID-19. #k5evening

VAUGHN, Wash — If you prefer tricks over treats for Halloween, head about 90 minutes from Seattle to the Key Peninsula.

That’s where you’ll find Haunted Forest at Grand Farms in Vaughn, an immersive spooky experience that's 100% outdoors.



“The Haunted Forest is set on a 27-acre horse ranch and so we've incorporated I'd say 3/4 of it to involve the scare,” said owner Mark Dodson. "We're a full immersive haunt, we like to take people from the parking lot and submerge them into an alternate reality. We've created a medieval scene with witches, demons and warlocks."



They're also taking extra safety steps to protect against COVID.

Guests' temperatures are taken in the parking lot, before they ever leave their cars. Tours of the forest are timed. Masks are required, and the open pathways allow for social distancing.



Dodson said the experience lasts for 45 minutes to an hour, depending on how fast you run.



"To experience and see people enjoy themselves is always a thrill for me, especially when the screams start. I think that is like the applause,” he said.

There are also low-key scares for younger guests from 6-7 pm every night they’re open.