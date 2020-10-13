9 activities to celebrate a socially-distant fall in the Pacific Northwest!

Fall is full of changing leaves, pumpkins, cozy flicks and more -- here are our top picks on where to go and what to do to celebrate the season safely!

Can you believe fall has fallen?!

Summer 2020 in seems like it ended as soon as it began -- but that's alright because there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors (and have fun indoors) even in rainy, cloudy, dreary weather! From pumpkin patches to cozy cooking, here are our top ways to ring in the most colorful season of all: FALL!

1. Visit a corn maze and pumpkin patch

There are plenty of corn mazes and pumpkin patches all around Washington! Our beautiful state is filled with acres of land perfect for patching. This year, we celebrated the season at Picha Farms in Puyallup. They're a family-owned patch home to a Kraken-shaped corn maze, a u-pick pumpkin patch, pumpkin slingshots, delicious snacks like hot cider and kettle corn, a hayride, and plenty of adorable photo-ops!

2. Go on a cidery tour on an island

Dragon's Head Cider is a quiet fall oasis tucked away on Vashon Island, with plenty of outdoor seating and refreshing ciders to try. The cidery is open Friday through Sunday by reservation for tastings. And, once you're done sampling the cider, you can tour the eight-acre apple orchard to see the cider process from start to finish!

3. Head out for a fall-themed hike

This time of year, the natural world puts on quite a show. Guidebook author Tami Asars recommends five hikes for great autumn colors:

READ MORE: Five hikes for seeing fall colors in Western Washington

4. Decorate your house with glass-blown pumpkins

The pandemic may have changed the way we trick or treat, but another treasured Northwest tradition lives on this year -- with some adjustments! Rather than sell glass pumpkins in different South Sound cities every weekend, Tacoma Glassblowing Studio has rented out a single 2,500 square foot retail space for customers to comfortably shop their glass pumpkin patch!

5. Bake a delicious pie (or five!)

Tucked in Port Angeles is a woman known for baking ALL THE PIES: Kate McDermott. She recently released her first book, Pie Camp, and teaches virtual baking sessions for curious bakers from all around. She shared her favorite fall pies with us:

Apple Pie

Pumpkin Pie

Pear Pie

Cherry Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

Clearly, any pie can be a fall pie... you just have to make it!

6. Road trip to one of Washington's best-kept secrets

Since travel is still limited for many of us, head to Port Gamble for a slice of New England that's just an hour and a half away from Seattle! A quaint mill town, Port Gamble was established in 1853 and is full of gorgeous sites -- especially during autumn! Explore the leaf-strewn sidewalks, dip into The Painted Lady for some antique shopping, and warm up after spending the day in the crisp fall air at Scratch Kitchen with a bowl of tomato pesto soup.

READ MORE: Port Gamble is a slice of New England close to home

7. Visit a Japanese garden a short drive from Seattle

The exquisite nature of Kubota Garden in Southeast Seattle has helped it become known as one of the most Instagrammable locations in the area. During fall, you can spot leaves from red to green and every color in between! It's a must-visit spot... but insider tip: go on a weekday if possible, it can get crowded on weekends!

8. Relax and watch a cozy movie -- our top picks

In the spirit of “hygge,” IMDb Senior Film Editor Keith Simanton has five film recommendations that will keep you and your spirit cozy and warm through this cold-weather quarantine!

9. Listen to the music of rain