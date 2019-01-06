Visitors can visit all Washington State Parks for free next weekend, June 8 and 9.

During a free day, you will not need a Discover Pass to enter any state parks in Washington. There can be up to 12 days a year that can be designated as free days. However, they do not apply to lands owned by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife or Department of Natural Resources.

RELATED: Washington state parks offering new booking website for campers

The two free days are for National Get Outdoors Day on June 8 and Free Fishing Day on June 9.

The consecutive free days make up “Free Fishing Weekend.” During those days, you will not be required to have a fishing license to try your luck in Washington waters at park lands owned by the state or WDFW. You will also not need a Vehicle Access Pass that weekend. However, Free Fishing Weekend doesn’t apply to land managed by DNR.

Discover Passes cost $30 per year or $10 for one day-time visit.

The last three free days this year are August 25, September 28 and November 11.