Washington state campgrounds will start reopening June 1

Camping in 22 Washington counties will begin to reopen June 1, all the counties are all actively in Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's Safe Start plan.

Camping in 22 Washington state counties will begin to reopen on June 1.

The counties are all actively in Phase 2 of the state's four-phase reopening plan.

For state parks, the reopening applies to campgrounds and marine facilities. A list of open campgrounds can be found here. Cabins, yurts, and other overnight accommodations including group campsites will remain closed.

Primitive campsites on WDFW lands will reopen, along with dispersed camping in wildlife areas for counties that have approved camping. Find a full list of those sites here.

Additionally, most state DNR-managed sites will reopen on a rolling bases. Whether or not a campsite opens on DNR land depends on location and maintenance needs. Find a list of DNR day-use sites and campsites here.

List of counties opening up to overnight camping:

Adams

Asotin

Columbia

Cowlitz

Ferry

Garfield

Grant

Grays Harbor

Kitsap

Kittitas

Lewis

Lincoln

Mason

Pacific ( Parks – 50% capacity DNR – closed)

– 50% capacity – closed) Pend Oreille

Skamania

Spokane

Stevens

Thurston

Wahkiakum

Walla Walla

Whitman

To help minimize staff and visitor interactions, officials recommend the following guidelines when camping this summer: