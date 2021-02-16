Find the perfect snow backcountry skiing in Chelan Country

Rare access for skiers and snowboarders to the peaks, lakes, and ridges of the Alpine Lakes Wilderness.

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — It's time for a ski adventure!

Alpine Lakes High Camp is nestled in the trees in the high country of the eastern slopes of the Cascades. There, you can find cozy cabins waiting for you to set out and explore the diverse terrain, far from the resort.

“We are up here for a couple of nights checking out new terrain, getting on the snow," said Arthur Herlitzka from Mountain Madness. "It's a good way to get out with your friends."

Located at an elevation of 5,000 feet, these 9 backcountry ski cabins and lodges are tucked up against the peaks of the Alpine Lakes Wilderness, just 15 miles east of Stevens Pass.

“Gorgeous big mountain views all the time, I love the peace and quietness of it,” said Justin Donohue owner of Alpine Lakes High Camp.

Spend your time pursuing your favorite mountain activities whether it's hiking, mountain biking, skiing, or just relaxing. No camp or tent setup needed, just arrive to a fully equipped cozy cabin.

Enjoy community at the main lodge or the woodfired hot tub and sauna in an unparalleled pristine mountain setting.

“This is a special place, I am pretty in love with it right now,” said Stephen Heath from Mountain Madness.

The Backcountry Skiing Fundamentals Course is designed to provide comprehensive instruction to backcountry skiing. Whether you’re looking to exit out of the gates at the local resort or just seeking to expand your available ski opportunities, this course is an ideal place to start.

“The hardest part is getting up there, we are working for a simple run,” said Joe Sawyer.

Topics will include, developing a tour plan, selecting appropriate terrain for uphill and downhill travel, and applying appropriate travel techniques while searching out untouched powder stashes. You'll cover the basics as well as some more complex subjects like managing complex terrain, identifying “decision points,” powder skiing technique, and rescue scenarios.

“You should have at least one person to go with you, if you do get into trouble and you are solo, you in a tough situation.”

Regardless, this course will give you the con­fidence to get out of bounds and into the backcountry.