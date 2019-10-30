Visitors to Washington State Parks have two days left this year to get in for free, without having to use a Discover Pass.

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission has designated Veterans Day, Nov. 11 and the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29 as the last two free days of 2019.

On those days, day-use visitors will not need a Discover Pass to get into any Washington State Parks.

Visitors will still need a Discover Pass to access lands managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Department of Natural Resources.

The Discover Pass costs $30 annually or $10 for a day pass.

There are usually 12 free days each year.

