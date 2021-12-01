One man's fairytale village in the woods of Skagit County

SunRay Kelley has been building here his whole life. #k5evening

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — Deep in the forest of Skagit County, strange structures seem to sprout from the soil like magic.

And living here among them is the magician. With his long white beard and pointed knit cap, SunRay Kelley looks positively wizardly.

"The land chose me to do what I do here," Kelley said, "And the inspiration comes from the land. That way I can be humble and not take too much credit for it.

Kelley has lived on these nine acres his whole life. And he's been building here just as long, starting out with treehouses as a young boy.

"Make things that blend in with nature," he said.

His partner, Bonnie Howard, joined him here at SunRay Shire two decades ago.

"We played in the mud and fell madly in love in the mud," Howard said.

The unconventional architect begins with a detailed plan, then throws it away.

Howard said, "He'll start with an idea in his mind, but then if the right material comes along, the right curve for the ridge beam, then that design is going to modify to play with those materials."

"We go to a lot of work to not make things straight," Kelley added.

Mother Earth is always a partner in the process.

"No way can I do it as well as nature, but I could try," Kelley said.

Howard replied, "You impersonate her very well."

"I try hard to because I'm just always awestruck at the beauty and everything around me," Kelley explained.

Sometimes living trees help form the structures, and fields of green take root up above.

"Every roof wants to grow a garden," Howard said.

"We actually create more ecosystem (with the roof) than the footprint of the house," Kelley added.

One cabin by a pond is built atop an ancient stump.

Kelley said, "That tree was cut down 100 years ago and that stump's still there. I figure that's a pretty good foundation."

You can stay in the Stump House, Garden House, or cleverly named Mush Room if you like - unique vacation rentals for travelers to Middle Earth. They're available to rent at vrbo.com.

"When people leave and they have that dreamy look in their eye like they've had a massage, I know my work is done," Howard said.

Now you can take a SunRay creation on the road, too.

"I never quite lost that love for the vehicles," he said.

He and Howard build street-legal bungalows that resemble some of their grounded wooden structures.

"It's really sweet to have a little tiny home on wheels," she said.

SunRay Kelley has designed and constructed dozens of whimsical buildings all across the continent. But he always returns to this fertile ground where imagination takes root and creativity grows.