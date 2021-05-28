New Day's (not so) newest member takes you on a scenic flight around the PNW 🛩️ - New Day NW

Hi, I'm Gloria Angelin, New Day's new editor and photographer. Follow me to my favorite aerial and terrestrial getaways. #newdaynw

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — If you're wondering what our home looks like from above, today is your lucky day! I'm taking you out to see our beloved evergreen Pacific North West from the air. You're welcome!

Who doesn't like watching the sunset? I know I do, especially from the sky. My most common destination to watch the sunset is over San Juan Island. When the weather is nice and calm (which is not always the case when flying a small plane), I'd go to see a luxurious sunset view at Cascade.

I'm a big fan of small airports. My first favorite is the one I flew from, Harvey Field Airport in Snohomish. It has a beautiful view of the countryside and sometimes you can also see people sky diving, or a hot air balloon floating in the middle of a farm field. The best part is that I can enjoy all these beautiful views while eating at Buzz Inn Steakhouse's patio. The restaurant is located in the airport area.

My second favorite airport is Friday Harbor Airport. It is located within walking distance of the city. What I love about Friday Harbor is you can enjoy ice cream at the airport or sit at a local restaurant while watching seaplanes land or ferries port.

If you want to experience a scenic flight in the PNW, here are some of my suggestions:

Kenmore Air does Seattle seaplane scenic tours, departing from Kenmore

Snohomish Scenic Flight provides an on-demand charter

Seattle Seaplane covers multiple destinations, departing from Lake Union

Seaplane Scenic does scenic flights around Seattle and Puget Sound, it has multiple departing locations