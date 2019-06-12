PORTLAND, Ore. — Meadows will open for the season on Friday with four lifts operational.

Mountain officials say they have supplemented the 17 inch natural base with snow harvest.

Mt. Hood Express, Daisy, Easy Rider and the Buttercup lifts will run from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

“Our mountain team has put in a tremendous amount of effort harvesting and moving snow to the trails so we can open Friday,” said Dave Tragethon, the Executive Director of Marketing, Sales & Communications.

Their hope is to open more lifts and terrain by the weekend, depending on the weather and conditions.

