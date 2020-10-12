A new Long Beach home away from home

Boardwalk Cottages offer a change of pace for working from home

Looking for a getaway that's perfect for social distancing, working from home and soaking in the salt air? The Boardwalk Cottages in Long Beach offer twelve self-contained cottages with separate entrances and they're the most recent addition to Adrift Hospitality, a local company that specializes in acquiring older places to stay in the area bringing them up to date. These cottages combine character (think antique doorknobs and beadboard) and comfort (fireplaces and extremely comfy beds) and are less than half a mile from the ocean.

"It's the perfect home away from home,” said Micha Lattek of Adrift. "We're really happy to have this property in our collection to give people a chance to stay home while not staying home. We know that everyone is going stir crazy at home, and the next best thing is to just move your entire life into one of the cottages.”

They have front porches for sitting and fully stocked kitchens for cooking, with fresh ground coffee - plus a French press - on the kitchen counter instead of the annoying mini-coffee maker/java puck combo you find in most hotel rooms.

Working from here actually works also: Evening’s photog/editor Stan says the WiFi was good enough to send back video to Seattle.

And best of all - it's a short walk to the ocean-front boardwalk the cottages are named for, where you can grab a shot of a broad Pacific beach and make it your real-life zoom background.