All Washington state parks will be free June 8-9 and make up "Free Fishing Weekend."

Visitors will not need a Discover Pass to enter state parks and anglers will not need a fishing license to try their luck in Washington waters at park lands owned by the state or the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The two free days are for National Get Outdoors Day on June 8 and Free Fishing Day on June 9. Although anglers will not need a fishing license those days, they will still need to follow all other fishing rules about catch limits, size limits and catch card reporting.

You will also not need a Vehicle Access Pass that weekend. However, Free Fishing Weekend doesn’t apply to land managed by the state Department of Natural Resources.

During a free day, you will not need a Discover Pass to enter any state parks in Washington. There can be up to 12 days a year that can be designated as free days. Discover Passes cost $30 per year or $10 for one day-time visit.

The last three free days this year are August 25, September 28 and November 11.