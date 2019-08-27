SEATTLE — Editor's note: the above video was originally published April 2019.

King County Metro’s Trailhead Direct shuttle is making it easier for hikers to leave their cars and avoid parking struggles at the trailhead.

The seasonal shuttle service runs April--October on weekends and holidays. This Labor Day, the shuttle is operating all routes, including to Cougar Mountain, Issaquah Alps, Mailbox Peak, and Mount Si.

Hikers can board Trailhead Direct services at four Sound Transit Link light rail stations: Tukwila International Boulevard, University Street, Mount Baker, and Capitol Hill.

Little Si and Sky County Trailhead are new drop-off locations included this year, adding to last year's popular locations like Poo Poo Point and Mailbox Peak.

Each direction will cost adults (19 years and older) $2.75, youth (6-18 years old) and ORCA LIFT $1.50, and RRFP cardholders $1. Children ages 5 and younger accompanied by an adult ride free.

RELATED: Hikers have more trailhead options with King County transit service this year

kingcounty.gov

Trailhead Direct is a pilot project co-led by King County Metro and King County Parks. The hope is to ease traffic congestion along I-90.

For the 2019 season, service to Mailbox Peak will start at Issaquah Transit Center and the new Trailhead Direct Cougar Mountain service will serve residents and visitors in South King County.

The Seattle Department of Transportation as of 2018 is providing half of the operating costs for the Issaquah Alps and Mount Si services.

RELATED: Snohomish County's Heather Lake is a great hike for people and dogs