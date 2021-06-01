Delicious food, a ghost town, and much more await you in Eastern Washington

Discover awesome eats, learn the story behind a roadside attraction, search for a rare precious stone, and more as we road trip to Eastern Washington. #k5evening

There's more to Eastern Washington than one might think. From Ellensburg to Cle Elum to Vantage and more, there are exciting eats, attractions, and activities throughout the region.

Follow along as we visit some of the best places in Eastern Washington!

Hunt for the third rarest gemstone in the world

You can find a lot of blue in Ellensburg – from the chicory flowers in the fields to the skies above the rolling hills. But there’s only one Ellensburg blue. Millions of years ago water flowing through lava beds in Kittitas Valley made light blue agates. For decades, Bernice Best has let people search for blues on her 200 plus acre Rock ‘n Tomahawk Ranch.

Rock n' Tomahawk Ranch allows people to hunt their 200 plus acres for blues for 5 dollars, to make a reservation call (509) 962-2403.

Visit a ghost town

Voices of the past echo through a town called Liberty. If this is truly a ghost town, it's the liveliest you'll ever find, mostly thanks to Wes Engstrom, a retired Boeing engineer, and Liberty's unofficial historian.

Scream for ice cream at Winegar's

For nearly 20 years, Winegar's has been scooping out several flavors all named after family members. For example, "Nutty Truman" isn't just maple ice cream with walnuts. It's named after the man who started the whole company.

Winegar's Homemade Ice Cream and Coffee | 111 E. University Way, Ellensburg, WA | (509) 933-1821

Admire an unfinished work of art

To find the most-seen piece of public art in Washington, cross the Columbia River on I-90 at Vantage, and look to the right as you're heading east. You'll see 15 horses stampede across a ridgeline. And the artist who created this sculpture wants to finish his work.

This is the Wild Horses Monument. David Govedare, the Chewelah artist who created it in 1989 for Washington's centennial - calls it Grandfather Cuts Loose the Ponies.

READ MORE: Grandfather Cuts Loose the Ponies artist wants to finish the iconic roadside attraction

Pick up freshly baked goods at the Cle Elum Bakery

Ivan Osmonovich, his wife Claudia, and their son, Nick, run Cle Elum Bakery. It's been in Central Washington for more than 100 years. The big brick oven at the bakery was first fired up in 1906. If you were to cut the gas supply, it would take days to lose its heat. And it never has. Not once in 112 years.

Cle Elum Bakery | 501 E. First St., Cle Elum, WA | (509) 674-2233

READ MORE: This Cle Elum oven has never cooled in 112 years

Try James Beard Award-winning tamales at Los Hernandez

Felipe Hernandez had never heard of a James Beard award until his tamale shop won one. An America’s choice award presented to restaurants "that have timeless appeal and are cherished for quality food that reflects the character of their community."

Seven days a week, Hernandez and his wife work at the Union Gap shop on Main Street they opened in 1990, filling corn husks with masa and savory meat.

Los Hernandez Tamales | 3706 Main St., Union Gap | (509) 457-6003