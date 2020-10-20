U-Pick Apples in Lynden is fall fun for the whole family!

The 62-acre farm is home to 20 varieties! You can pick up a kid-sized bag for $5 (weekdays only), a five-pound basket for $13.97 or a 25-pound bag for $67.97.

The fall fun doesn't stop with apple trees -- they offer free rides into the orchard on the Bin Train, where kids can learn the proper way to pick. There's also a cafe where you can grab a slice of apple pie or a glass of cider frost! If the adults in your group are looking for a boozy take -- you can order a slushy with their award-winning gin at the Apple Bar.