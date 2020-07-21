Driftwood heart in Port Angeles being rebuilt

Local artist with a lot of heart fixes the vandalized landmark. #k5evening

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Ediz Hook is a three-mile-long spit that wraps around the Port Angeles Harbor.

It's also home to a gigantic driftwood heart that gets a lot of love on social media.

This spring someone burned the heart down. And that kind of broke local artist Sky Shiftwood Darwin’s heart.

So Sky found it in his heart to rebuild the charred driftwood heart.

“This is a real big piece of local culture. And the groundswell of support I've gotten from the folks in the community is just amazing,” said Sky as he unloaded his bucket of tools and climbed over the boulders that line “The Hook” and went to work, using found driftwood to reconstruct the iconic piece of beach art.

“They've loaned me tools, they've donated money for hardware. They've shown up and thrown down, and we've worked until it's dark.”

Sometimes support comes from fellow artists. Jahn Terralumina gave Sky some musical accompaniment when we visited. It is the kind of place where folks play guitar on the beach.

Or sit and think.

“This is where a lot of people come out when things are going rough and listen to the water and watch the birds,” said Sky.

He's calling this 'Memories of the Heart' - for the stories that remain here, hearts and names carved in the driftwood that didn’t burn. And for the stories still being told.

“People are adding to the sculpture, showing up, taking pictures and walking around - it's great. Really fantastic. It's doing exactly what it's supposed to do.”

He's still a few weeks from being done, but this place is already having an effect on Sky’s heart: "Oh, it's really a welcome distraction. When I start to spin out on all the bad news, I come down here."

As this new driftwood heart slowly takes shape, with plenty of breaks for song, this work-in-progress is already a love - letter. To a one-of-a-kind place.

“It's kind of a record of the culture of Ediz Hook."