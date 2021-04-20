Crystal Sky Camp will take glamping to new heights this summer

New Mt. Rainier attraction slated to open in July 2021. #k5evening

GREENWATER, Wash. — There's something new coming to Crystal Mountain this summer, and if you've always wanted to sleep in the mountains under a blanket of stars - on a king sized bed - this might be for you.

"Crystal Sky Camp is an exciting new outdoor glamping experience at Campbell Basin Lodge, so that's about 6000 feet in elevation, accessed by two chairlifts! So it's quite an adventure in and of itself just getting to the camp," said Tiana Anderson, Director of Marketing at Crystal Mountain.

If you want to try it this year, get a lot of friends together. Sky Camp is aimed at groups: think corporate retreats or weddings. It may open for individual bookings in future seasons. It's a collaboration with Under Canvas, which has glamping spots in National Parks across the country.

"This is their first partnership with a resort like us so we're really excited to be spearheading this with them," said Anderson.