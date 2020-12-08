Summertime at Crystal Mountain: An experience you won't forget

Enjoy breathtaking views, fine dining, adventurous hiking, alpine lake and more.

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — When you think of winter getaways in the Pacific Northwest, Crystal Mountain is one of the first things that comes to mind. But summertime at Crystal is just as epic.

A ride on the Mt. Rainier Gondola will take you over 2,400 vertical feet to the summit where you will find expansive views of Mt. Rainier and the Cascade Range. You’ll also be just a few short steps away from the Summit House, Washington’s highest elevation restaurant.

Take in breathtaking views of Mt. Rainier and lush meadows filled with colorful wildflowers. Crystal offers a combination of both easy and difficult trails.

Start your hiking adventure from the summit, and choose to hike near the summit or all the way back down to the base. Looking for a challenge? Start your hiking adventure at the base and head up to the summit -- or the many other destinations within the resort.

Come play a high altitude game disc golf, with up to 27 holes between a lower and upper course at Crystal. This is a great activity for kids and adults alike. No matter your skill level, these incredible courses offer beautiful views, and plenty of fun for the whole family.

You can also come up and take in the beautiful surroundings while exploring the mountains on horseback. Take a guided horseback ride through the beautiful scenery, and gain a whole new perspective on the mountains. With 1-hour, 2-hour and full days rides available there is an option for everyone.