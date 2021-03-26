This non-profit is promoting equity and inclusion within the climbing community

Climbers of Color is bringing diversity to the mountains. #k5evening

SEATTLE — “It’s about bringing people together where they can learn from someone that looks like them,” said Keith Murakata from Climbers of Color.

The mission of Climbers of Color is to help develop leaders of color in the sport of climbing, providing supportive mentorship, technical training, and access to key resources including gear and scholarships.

“It’s a coalition, we are working towards a common goal,” said Mariko Ching from Climbers of Color.

This organization is changing the face of mountaineering in the Northwest, by increasing access to communities of color to the sport and hosting workshops where participants can reflect on facing the barriers when it comes to trying something new or even walking in a new space. The goal is to build the next generation of climbers who can become guides, mentors, and leaders in their communities.

“When you enter a new space you can have a fear of being judged for it, Climbers of Color takes that small identity and helps it grow,” said Crystal Hudelson from Climbers of Color.

Climbers of Color offers courses and events from beginner to advanced. Folks can focus their learning on mountaineering, ice climbing, or rock climbing.

“We are teaching folks how to plan a trip, how to read a map, there is a mountain for everyone,” said Don Nguyen from Climbers of Color.

Climbers of Color has also partnered with the acclaimed National Outdoor Leadership School to offer five full scholarships for the Wilderness First Responder course.