This next hike – Klahhane Ridge – is in the Olympic mountains on a picturesque section of trail in Olympic National Park. It offers amazing views from start to finish without all that crazy elevation gain!

Start your hike at the Hurricane Ridge Visitor Center. This can be a popular place, because you can drive right up to incredible views of the northern Olympic Mountains. Head to the east side of the parking lot and connect to the High Ridge Trail.

RELATED: Get 360-degree views at Kendall Katwalk near Snoqualmie Pass

Most people turn around once they reach Sunrise Point. If you keep going, you are rewarded with a secluded feeling, far from the bustle of Hurricane Ridge.

What's nice about this hike is it's as hard or as easy as you want it to be. There really isn't a specific turn-around spot, and the views are pretty awesome from start to finish.

If you are looking for something to accomplish, wrap up your hike above a few switchbacks at Klahhane Ridge itself, about 3.5 miles from the Visitor Center. It's a rocky, craggy section of trail with steep drop-offs and more incredible views. What a great place to find your inner mountaineer.

RELATED: Breathtaking views await you atop Mount Pilchuck

© 2018 KING