If you're looking to take a step up from the easy trails, Heather Lake near Granite Falls might be a good choice for you. It's not too long at just 3.8 miles round-trip, and has just over a 1,000 feet elevation gain.

It does have some steeper parts and there are lots of ankle-grabbing roots in sections, but it's a fun destination hike.

Head to the trail head on a weekday to avoid the crowds on this popular trail. Further down the road is the trail head for Mount Pilchuck, another popular hike.

Before you go, there's a few things you should know.

First, for whatever reason, this hike always seems to be wet. Make sure you bring the proper footwear. Also, wear shoes that you won't mind walking over roots and rubble. Ankle support is key!

As you hike, take some time to admire some of the huge trees that were logged long ago. There were some monsters out here!

Trail workers do their best to keep your hike comfortable. There’s one level section that almost feels like you’re walking in a park.

As soon as you start to feel like you’re going downhill, you’re almost to the lake. There's a nice loop that takes you around to the other side, and on a nice day you can see the snow-capped Cascades.

