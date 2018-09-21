We’re doing our first biking trip of the series and attempting the Snoqualmie Tunnel, which is part of the Palouse to Cascades Trail.

It’s a two-mile-long train tunnel that’s been converted into a spooky hiking and biking trail. It’s dark, damp, and you’ll wish you had extra layers even on the hottest days.

You start the journey just east of Snoqualmie Pass. The tunnel appears less than a half mile from the parking lot.

It looks intimidating, but just make sure you go prepared. It’s a good idea to bring a rain jacket, headlamp with extra batteries, and reflective gear along with you on the trip.

The tunnel is really dark inside, and the temperature slowly drops the deeper you go. Over two miles away is a pinprick of light - the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s a lot further than it looks.

Eventually, the light grows brighter, and you make it to the other side. Take a break to enjoy the sunlight and warmer temperatures. But don’t forget, you still have to go back the way you came.

