We are diving head-first into fall, and it's time to check out all those fall foliage hikes! Today, we're heading to the east side of the Cascades to Pete Lake. It's a beautiful hike along the Cooper River ending at the very picturesque Pete Lake.

Pete Lake trail. (Photo: Ben Dery)

The start of the Pete Lake trail takes you through the woods along a fairly wide path. You’ll have to hop over more than a few creeks. This is a multi-purpose trail. It’s used by hikers, campers, as a staging area for climbers, and you may even run into a few horse riders.

Creek alongside the Pete Lake trail. (Photo: Ben Dery)

This time of year, there is a lot of fall foliage, especially from the smaller maple trees and huckleberry. There is plenty of wildlife to be seen. Don’t be surprised if you hear the occasional elk bugle.

Pete Lake. (Photo: Ben Dery)

After a 4.5 mile hike, you reach the broad basin of Pete Lake. To the northwest are Chimney Rock and Summit Chief Mountain. Around the lake, there are several camping options that branch off from the main trail. It’s a great place to get away from it all!

