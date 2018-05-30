We're heading into the Olympic Mountains and Marmot Pass for this next hike. Via the Upper Big Quilcene Trail, it offers everything from roaring rivers to incredible mountain views.

Be aware that this hike isn’t for everybody. With all the snow left over, some route-finding skills are necessary. It’s over 11 miles roundtrip and about 3,500 feet of elevation gain.

Closer to the end of your trip Buckhorn Mountain becomes visible. It's one of many side-hikes this trail offers.

Once you reach the pass, there are an endless number of peaks to see. It’s the perfect opportunity to lay back, enjoy the view, and count the peaks you’d like to hike next.

