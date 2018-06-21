An easy, popular hike in the Snoqualmie Pass area is Franklin Falls. It's gorgeous any time of year, but in the spring and early summer the water absolutely gushes!

Franklin Falls is located in between the Interstate 90 viaducts. It's a 70-foot tall waterfall, and is part of the South Fork Snoqualmie River. The sound of the rushing river drowns out any highway noise.

Franklin Falls is an easy two-mile hike with a 70-foot waterfall at the end.

KING

Franklin Falls is an easy two-mile hike with a 70-foot waterfall at the end.

KING

This is a super easy two-mile roundtrip hike with under 500 feet of elevation gain. It’s both kid-friendly and dog-friendly.

Keep in mind that because of its popularity, it's recommended you try this hike on a weekday. The parking lot fills up quickly on weekends. Also, don't forget your rain gear!

Franklin Falls is an easy two-mile hike with a 70-foot waterfall at the end.

KING

© 2018 KING