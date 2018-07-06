This hike is for those looking for a quick dose of nature that's not too far from home. It's right off I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass, it’s very kid-friendly, and takes you on a quick 3/4-mile loop.

There's a big kiosk providing details of your walk at the parking lot. When they're available, grab a trail guide. Along your walk, numbered posts share details of a unique part of the forest.

This trail is named after Asahel Curtis, a photographer originally from Minnesota of all places. After moving to Seattle, he quickly became renowned in landscape photography.

Asahel Curtis

Take your time to take it all in, gawking at the size of some of these massive trees, or examine the intricate details of its fallen counterparts.

The common theme here is nature does its best to keep going. Once your loop is done, it’s time to keep going on to your next adventure.

© 2018 KING