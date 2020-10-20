Explore the magical garden in Bellevue known as tBUG

The Bellevue Urban Garden invites the public to explore, contribute, and volunteer. #k5evening

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Urban Garden is a place where plants and people grow together.

Set just off 156th Ave SE, the garden – known as tBUG – was founded by Maybin Chisebuka. He brings childlike enthusiasm to everything he cultivates, and works the land almost every day regardless of weather.

"Sometimes I spend 10 hours, 12 hours here, and it doesn't feel like that, because it's fun,” he said.



His commitment isn’t simply based on his green thumb. Chisebuka sees a far greater purpose for every seed he sows.



"I'm originally from Zambia, Africa,” he said. "When you're hungry and you're desperate, it really gets you. And I've been there. So that's what inspires me to really want to contribute to my community."



tBUG is a community garden that fills 2.7 acres with lovingly planted flowers, vegetables, fruit, and edible plants.

Chisebuka opens the gate daily for people to explore, contribute, and he hopes, be inspired to plant their own gardens at home.

Based on what he’s growing in tBUG, the inspiration is endless.

“I grew the largest pumpkin I think in Bellevue,” he said, laughing. "Right behind you are banana plants."





There are also pineapples, watermelon, garlic and grains - plants that don't typically grow side by side. But Nancy Gellos, who helps Chisebuka run the garden, said that’s a metaphor for their mission.



"Nature shows us that anything that wants to grow together can grow together,” she said.



That includes people.

Because the garden is welcoming to all neighbors, the diverse community has contributed their own seeds and starts. There’s an African garden, and a Korean one. Russian neighbors have stopped by and been thrilled to see horseradish.

Gellos and Chisebuka find that they are also peas in a pod.



"We don't look like we came from the same family, we grew up at different times, and because Bellevue has such a beautiful diverse community, we're learning from one another,” Gellos said.



The crops aren't for sale, but visitors are welcome to sample. Harvested food is also donated to non-profits like Hopelink and FareStart.

