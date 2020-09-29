Cruise industry plans for a safe and healthy return to the seas

Many cruise companies are looking ahead and hoping to welcome guests by the end of this year. Sponsored by AAA Travel.

SEATTLE — It's no secret that the cruise industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but many companies are planning for a comeback with new health and safety measures.

“It definitely has changed,” said Lisa Anciaux, Director of Travel Products at AAA Washington. “The last six months, the cruise lines have been very proactive and really preparing to get ready to go out on the high seas again.”

The Cruise Line International Association represents 95 percent of the global ocean-going cruise capacity. The organization has adopted protocols to be implemented as part of a phase-in plan to get cruising operations back in the United States.

Cruise lines are planning to take aggressive measures to prevent COVID from entering ships & assure all passengers stay protected:

Screening and testing guests and crew prior to embarkation

Enacting all-new air filtration systems and additional sanitation practices

Closely controlling shore excursions

Mask policies and plexiglass barriers

Cruises will also have fewer people on board, with smaller shore excursion and sightseeing groups.“Personally, that could enhance your whole travel experience,” Anciaux said. “Less crowds could be good.”

Other changes could include limited capacity inside pools, lounging chairs spaced further away from each other and fewer people in entertainment areas. The first cruises will likely be to destinations like Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.

“It’s not going to stop us from laughing, having fun, enjoying great food, enjoying good entertainment and seeing some beautiful parts of the world,” Anciaux said “We’re just going to have to be patient. It’s going to be a little bit different here starting out of the gates.”

A few cruises in Europe have successfully started with new health protocols. The cruise industry in the United States is hoping the CDC lifts the No Sail Order soon.

