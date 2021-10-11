Chinook, Cayuse passes in Mount Rainier National Park closed for winter

Chinook and Cayuse passes on SR 410 and SR 123 in Mount Rainier National Park are now closed for the winter.

ASHFORD, Wash. — Two mountain passes through Mount Rainier National Park have closed for the winter season.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Tuesday the gates to State Route 410 and State Route 123 would remain closed for the season after heavy snow fell, with more forecasted to arrive.

Chinook Pass on SR 410 closed on Nov. 6 between Crystal Mountain Boulevard and Morse Creek. Cayuse Pass on SR 123 is closed between Crystal Mountain Boulevard and the national park arch at SR 410.

Chinook and Cayuse passes close each year during the winter due to avalanche danger and poor road conditions. The WSDOT said the passes typically reopen in late May.

The public is allowed to travel on the passes beyond the closed gates on foot or skis for recreation but should use extreme caution due to the avalanche danger.