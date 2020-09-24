Seattle Boat Co. allows you to set sail without owning a boat

FunShare is a boating membership offered in Seattle and Bellevue. Sponsored by Seattle Boat Co. and Seattle Boat Show. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Don't own a boat? You can still hit the water thanks to FunShare, Seattle Boat Company's boat share program.

It works like a gym membership. You pay a monthly fee and get unlimited access to the club's fleet of boats to rent. You book in advance and the boat will at the dock waiting for you. It's a great way to get into boating, especially if you're not ready to commit to buying one.

If you're in the mood for watersports, don't forget to stop by the Fun Shack before you leave. You can rent waterskis, wakeboards, tubes and more at no extra cost. Life jackets are also provided.

FunShare has locations at North Lake Union in Seattle and Newport Shores in Bellevue.