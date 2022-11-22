Here are the best and worst times to travel for Thanksgiving

WSDOT released traffic charts for western Washington during the holiday week.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, USA — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) released its traffic forecast for the Thanksgiving weekend.

According to WSDOT, on weekend holidays, state highways across Washington will see higher than usual traffic, especially on Interstate 90, where lengthy delays are expected. Longer than typical wait times at ferry docks also are expected during a holiday that falls on a weekend.

Here are the best days and times to travel for Thanksgiving.

Travel between Tacoma and Lacey

For travel between Tacoma and Lacey, drivers can expect consistent congestion on Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day is expected to have a few hours of heavy congestion, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Weekend travel is expected to be the most congested between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

WSDOT Thanksgiving traffic forecast 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

Travel between Cle Elum and North Bend

For those going westbound on I-90 Wednesday, the most congested time on the road is expected to be between 12 and 2 p.m., with moderate to heavy traffic expected from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m.

On Thanksgiving Day, only moderate to heavy traffic is expected between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For those planning to head westbound on Friday, expect moderate to heavy traffic from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Long periods of congestion are expected on Saturday and Sunday.

For people looking to travel east on I-90, expect significant congestion from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. The worst time for those traveling over the weekend will be Sunday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

WSDOT traffic forecast between Cle Elum and North Bend over Thanksgiving 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

Travel between Skykomish and Stevens Pass

The worst time for those traveling east on US 2 will be Friday, Nov. 25, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The only time congestion is expected for those traveling westbound throughout the week is Sunday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Thanksgiving travel forecast: Stevens Pass to Skykomish 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12





Weather forecast