Arrivals Drive at Sea-Tac Airport will be closed overnight twice this week

Traffic will be routed to Departures Drive from 11:59 p.m. June 19 to 8 a.m. June 20 and 11:59 p.m. June 20 to 8 a.m. June 21.

SEATAC, Wash. — The lower Arrivals Drive at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will be closed overnight Monday and Tuesday this week.

Traffic will be routed to Departures Drive from 11:59 p.m. June 19 to 8 a.m. June 20 and 11:59 p.m. June 20 to 8 a.m. June 21 as crews finish work on the Curbside Accessibility and Safety Project.

Drivers picking people up will either have to meet travelers at Departures Drive or in the parking garage, according to a statement on Twitter. A spokesperson for Sea-Tac Airport said drivers should give themselves extra time.

During those closures, crews will be wrapping up work on the zero grade curb, which requires paving. The project will allow people to access the curb without having to use steps. The work is weather dependent.

When complete, the entire Arrivals Drive will be ADA accessible.

The Curbside Accessibility and Safety Project is creating improvements to the main terminal of Sea-Tac Airport. Other improvements include increasing the number of accessible loading zones from three to 12 at the upper Departures Drive, installing bollards along both drives to increase safety and making windows in the main terminal and skybridges shatter proof.

The improvements were part of a recommendation by the Accessibility Study, as well as an agreement with the FAA.

For a daily roundup of everything you need to know for across western Washington, sign up for our 5 Things to Know email newsletter.