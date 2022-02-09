Suspended for over two years, Amtrak service between Seattle and Vancouver BC resumes

The first trip back will be on Sept. 26. It will leave Seattle at 7:45 a.m. and arrive in Vancouver, BC at 11:45 a.m.

VANCOUVER, BC — Amtrak travel between Seattle and Vancouver, BC will resume after being suspended for more than two years.

The first Amtrak Cascades train will depart on Monday, Sept. 26 from Seattle at 7:45 a.m. It will stop at five cities before reaching Vancouver, BC at 11:45 a.m.

Traveling southbound, Amtrak Cascades will depart Vancouver at 5:45 p.m. and arrive in Seattle at 10:10 p.m. This single round trip will be offered daily, with a second daily trip added in the future as Amtrak staffing and equipment allow.

In addition to resuming service to Canada, the route also offers three daily round trips between Portland and Seattle, two daily round trips between Eugene and Portland, two daily buses between Seattle and Bellingham and four daily buses between Seattle and Vancouver, BC.

This is the second of three services traveling to Canada to resume operations since the pandemic. Amtrak Maple Leaf resumed travel to and from Toronto in June.

In addition to the standard documents required for entry into another country, a few more requirements have been put in place.

For travel into Canada, all passengers must use the ArriveCAN app before travel and wear a mask in Canadian stations and onboard trains while traveling through Canada. Non-Canadian citizens must be fully vaccinated and carry the vaccination record that was uploaded into ArriveCAN.

For travel into the U.S., non-U.S. citizens must be fully vaccinated with a U.S.FDA or a WHO-approved approved COVID-19 vaccine. These requirements were put in place by the Canadian and U.S. governments. Get more information on the Viarail website.