Say goodbye to paper tags – Alaska Airlines introducing electronic tags for your suitcase

The company is hoping that this will allow customers to save time in airports.

SEATAC, Wash. — Alaska Airlines is launching a new electronic bag tag program, which would replace the traditional paper tags on suitcases, the company announced on July 19.

Alaska said it is the first airline in the country to implement a program like this.

They are hoping that this new method will save time since it won’t require customers to print paper tags and would clear up lines for people who may need assistance.

"Not only will our electronic bag tags allow our guests to quickly drop off their luggage after they arrive at the airport, the devices will also give our employees the opportunity to spend more one-on-one time with guests who ask for assistance and reduce lines at our lobbies,” said Charu Jain, senior vice president of merchandising and innovation at Alaska.

The electronic bag tags are devices that can be activated with Alaska’s mobile app from any place, up to 24 hours before the flight. To do this, you will only need to touch whatever phone you are using with the app with the tag. In return, the tag will read the data provided and display the passenger's information.

“This technology allows our guests to tag their own bags in just seconds and makes the entire check-in process almost all off-airport,” said Jain.