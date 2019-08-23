SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple people were injured during a train derailment Thursday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The fire department said a train was derailed west of the Winter Street light rail station. A total of 27 people were injured with 13 of them transported to two local trauma centers. The rest were treated and released on scene. No one died and no one was critically injured, according to the fire department.

The crash has disrupted service between Watt/I-80 and Marconi/Arcade, according to the Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT).

SacRT is investigating the derailment.

