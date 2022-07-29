x
Wrong-way driver on I-405 near SR 520 tried to flee troopers on highway

The Washington State Patrol was pursuing a stolen vehicle from a dealership in Bothell.

CLYDE HILL, Wash. — Authorities pursuing a wrong-way driver of a stolen vehicle used a pit maneuver Thursday morning to stop the suspect from fleeing along I-405 near State Road 520. 

Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson said authorities were pursuing a stolen vehicle from a dealership in Bothell. Troopers tried one pit maneuver, a tactic to force a fleeing car to turn sideways and force the driver to lose control, but the suspect started driving the wrong way along the highway to flee authorities, Johnson said.

Johnson said another pit maneuver stopped the suspect's car. The suspect was arrested after a short foot pursuit and a trooper went to the hospital with a wrist injury, Johnson said. The suspect is recovering in the hospital with minor injuries.

Johnson tweeted that the two left lanes re-opened just before 8:15 a.m, two hours after the chase was reported.

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first tweeted about the incident just after 6:15 a.m. WSDOT said at the time police activity was blocking the transit on-ramp from Yarrow Point Freeway Station, the left general purpose lane and 92nd Ave NE on-ramp towards eastbound SR 520. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

