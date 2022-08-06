Pedestrian rescued from under overturned semi-truck trailer near Seattle's Judkins Park

The Seattle Fire Department said a 67-year-old woman was safely extricated after being trapped under the overturned semi.

SEATTLE — A pedestrian was rescued Wednesday morning after she became trapped under an overturned semi-truck trailer near Seattle's Judkins Park neighborhood.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) said a semi-truck towing two trailers was turning left from S. Dearborn Street onto northbound Rainer Avenue S when the rear trailer overturned.

A 67-year-old was pinned under the trailer and trapped, according to SFD. Crews were able to safely extricate the woman. She was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Another pedestrian -- a woman approximately 70 years old -- was injured when she jumped out of the way of the trailer, according to fire officials. She was also transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

SFD said crews checked under the trailer but didn't find any additional patients. They have stabilized the trailer and are waiting for a wrecker truck to upright the trailer and remove it from the area.

Rainier Avenue S is closed to traffic as crews work at the scene. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.