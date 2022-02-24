Slick roads, black ice causing hazardous morning commute across Puget Sound region

The WSDOT warned drivers to take it slow during Thursday morning’s commute after multiple crashes and spinouts were reported due to slick roads and icy conditions.

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers to “be extra careful” on the roads Thursday morning after multiple crashes and spinouts due to slick road conditions across the Puget Sound region.

Parts of western Washington saw snow showers overnight as frigid temperatures caused precipitation on the roads to turn to ice, creating hazardous conditions for drivers.

The WSDOT also warned drivers of possible black ice on the roads during the Thursday morning commute.

“Remember, if the road is shiny and you don't see spray from tires of the car in front of you, it's icy,” the WSDOT tweeted.” Even if it is wet, with this cold it can suddenly turn icy, so slow down and allow plenty of room.”

Multiple schools were either on a delayed start or closed Thursday due to the icy road conditions. Click here to see a list of reported closures.

The department reported snow on the sides of the roads and moisture on I-5 near the Snohomish-King County line, and icy conditions in north Snohomish and south Skagit counties.

The WSDOT said crews were out applying sand in “several areas.” Drivers are asked to slow down and give crews room to work.

An early look at the roads around the northend. It snowed overnight and while not much accumulated with temps below freezing we have slick conditions. Our crews continue to treat. Please be prepared for wintry conditions and allow yourself extra time as you head out today.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at State Route 516 in Des Moines around 3 a.m. due to a crash involving two semi-trucks and an SUV. The crash caused a backup of at least a mile before the roadway reopened. There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Another crash was reported on eastbound State Route 16 near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge around 4:30 a.m. The WSDOT also reported a crash on westbound State Route 16 at milepost 0 near I-5 around 4:45 a.m.