Westbound SR 520 bridge reopens after crash, car fire

SEATTLE — A crash blocked multiple westbound lanes of the State Route 520 floating bridge in Seattle Wednesday morning.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson said the crash happened about midway across the bridge just before 10 a.m. and involved three vehicles. At one point, one of the three vehicles involved was on fire.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the crash blocked all westbound lanes, but vehicles were able to get by on the right shoulder. The lanes were blocked for about 50 minutes before reopening around 10:45 a.m.
The cause of the crash is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported at this time.
The WSP, fire crews and the WSDOT Incident Response Team responded to the scene.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.