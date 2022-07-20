Westbound SR 520 bridge reopens after crash, car fire

A three-vehicle crash blocked multiple westbound lanes of the SR 520 floating bridge Wednesday morning. One of the vehicles caught fire.

SEATTLE — A crash blocked multiple westbound lanes of the State Route 520 floating bridge in Seattle Wednesday morning.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson said the crash happened about midway across the bridge just before 10 a.m. and involved three vehicles. At one point, one of the three vehicles involved was on fire.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the crash blocked all westbound lanes, but vehicles were able to get by on the right shoulder. The lanes were blocked for about 50 minutes before reopening around 10:45 a.m.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The WSP, fire crews and the WSDOT Incident Response Team responded to the scene.

We have a car fire blocking ALL LANES on the westbound SR 520 Floating Bridge on Lake Washington. Vehicles are getting by on the right shoulder. Please use caution in this area and expect delays. Here is a visual:@wsdot_520 pic.twitter.com/nnZYQVUVUY — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 20, 2022