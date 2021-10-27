All lanes of westbound I-90 in Seattle closed due to semi-truck crash

An overturned semi-truck is blocking all lanes of westbound I-90 just west of Rainier Ave heading towards I-5 in Seattle. Drivers should avoid the area.

SEATTLE — All lanes of westbound Interstate 90 near Corwin Place S in Seattle are closed due to an overturned semi-truck.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the crash is just west of Rainier Ave heading towards Interstate 5. The crash is blocking westbound drivers from accessing northbound and southbound I-5 and the SoDo exits.

The crash was first reported around 7:10 a.m.

Westbound traffic is being detoured to Rainier Ave. Drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes.

King County Metro said the closure is also impacting Sound Transit bus service.

First responders and tow trucks are on the scene. There is no estimated time of reopening, but the WSDOT said “it's likely going to take some time to clear.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.